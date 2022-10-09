St. Albans home damaged by fire

Crews battle a fire on McKinley Avenue
Crews battle a fire on McKinley Avenue(St. Albans Fire Department)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house fire severely damaged a home Saturday night in St. Albans.

The St. Albans Fire Department responded to the house fire around 8 p.m. on the 2200 block of McKinley Avenue.

St. Albans fire department battle fire
St. Albans fire department battle fire(St. Albans Fire Department)

They say crews arrived to heavy fire in the back of the house, but they quickly knocked down the fire.

The St. Albans Fire Department says the homeowner was given an “After the Disaster” kit and the American Red Cross was contacted to help in the recovery process.

The Nitro Fire Department along with the Westside Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

