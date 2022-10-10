Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have shut down I-64 Eastbound following an accident.

Deputies tell WSAZ.com eastbound lanes in between the Grayson exit and the Cannonsburg/Ashland exit are closed to traffic Monday afternoon.

Officials say the accident happened at mile marker 183.

