Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Emergency crews have shut down I-64 Eastbound following an accident.

Deputies tell WSAZ.com eastbound lanes in between the Grayson exit and the Cannonsburg/Ashland exit are closed to traffic Monday afternoon.

Officials say the accident happened at mile marker 183.

