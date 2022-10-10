Crash, broken utility pole closes James River Turnpike

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash that damaged a utility pole has shut down a portion of the James River Turnpike in Milton.

According to the Milton Police Department, James River Turnpike between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass is blocked Monday morning.

The road will be closed to traffic from the Pumpkin Park to Dry Creek pending replacement of the utility pole, officials say.

AEP is on scene and working on the issue.

