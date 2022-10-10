Crash, broken utility pole closes James River Turnpike

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash that damaged a utility pole has shut down a portion of the James River Turnpike in Milton.

According to the Milton Police Department, James River Turnpike between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass is blocked Monday morning.

The road will be closed to traffic from the Pumpkin Park to Dry Creek pending replacement of the utility pole, officials say.

AEP is on scene and working on the issue.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Man dies after falling from tree stand
Neighbors along Dunham Ridge Road in Medina say the rocky, narrow road and lack of light can...
One man dead after ATV accident in Jackson County
Fire destroys home on Madison Street
Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

Emergency crews respond after juvenile shot
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, October 10th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast