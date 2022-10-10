Fire reported at apartment building

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky.

Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue.

The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported.

The building reportedly did not have any residents.

