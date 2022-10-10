Susan shares her sweet potato chili recipe

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Ingredients:

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, diced small

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons mild chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

28 ounces diced tomatoes, with their juices

(2) 15-ounce cans of black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups water

Directions:

1.) In a large pot over medium heat, add the olive oil. Saute the diced onion for 3-4 minutes, until translucent, then add in the sweet potato and cook about 2 minutes more.

2.) Next add the chili powder, cumin and paprika. Stir into the vegetable mixture.

3.) Pour in the diced tomatoes along with their juices, drained and rinsed black beans and the 2 cups of water. Stir to combine. Simmer the mixture, uncovered for 20-25 minutes.

4.) Serve with favorite toppings.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.