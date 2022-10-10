Welcomes warm up into mid week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -We started this middle week in autumn with frost and chilled temperatures. The weekend frosts now are prompting the leaves to change swiftly. That means Bridge Day visitors are assured of some great fall colors as we head into the weekend. But before then there will be some typical autumn weather swings with sun, rain, thunder and rising then falling temperatures.

Tonight starts it off with clear skies and a crisp overnight low near 39. Tuesday warming sun and south breezes will pump the high to the mid 70s. Wednesday will turn hazier, breezier and warmer with the chance of a daytime shower but more likely showers and thunder will return at night and last into Thursday morning. The gusty showers will knock down plenty of leaves.

Friday into the weekend will turn seasonally mild with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. There will be a chance of rain by Saturday night and Sunday.

Weekend events counting on good weather include the Black Walnut Fest in Spencer, Chilifest in Huntington and the Bob Evans Farm Fest in Rio Grande. Fingers crossed!

