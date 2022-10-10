Wellston Recreation Complex under construction

Wellston Recreation Complex under construction
By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WELLSTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Major upgrades are being installed at the Wellston Recreation Complex. The park is maintained by Make Wellston Beautiful, Inc.

The organization was awarded a $1.7 million grant in 2020 that is designed to enhance former abandoned land mine properties.

“It’s important that our kids have something to do, and it is important that our junior high has a place to play ball,” said Tami Phillips of Make Wellston Beautiful.

The organization took over the park in 2016. It is comprised of several baseball, softball, and soccer fields.

On Monday, crews paved a new parking lot. They also have holes dug out to install stadium lighting around the baseball and softball fields. Soon, an additional baseball field and regulation size soccer field will be constructed.

“It’s everything. We do different projects every year and there is not a summer that goes by that we don’t update something or repaint something. It has been a constant thing,” said Phillips.

Behind the ball fields, there is a creek that has had brush removed from it’s banks. A new pedestrian bridge has been built over the creek. This will allow the creek to be more accessible for fisherman.

“Our facilities have now become for anyone; a toddler to any age adult,” said Phillips.

The organization has set a completion date of November 23rd.

