Ashland Walk to End Alzheimer's
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Ashland Walk to End Alzheimer’s is almost here!

The Alzheimer’s Association invites participants of all ages, friends, family, companies, and community partners to join them on Sunday, October 23 at Central Park starting at 1:30 p.m.

They are raising funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research to help local families affected and one day find a cure!

To register and start your team, go to act.alz.org/ashlandky.

