Funeral benefit plan with R&D Senior Solutions

R & D Senior Solutions
By Summer Jewell
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No one likes to think about their funeral, but it’s important to be prepared when the time comes.

Ryan Skirvin with R&D Senior Solutions stopped by First Look at School to talk about their funeral benefit plan.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Latest News

Chilifest Returns To Huntington
ChiliFest returns to Huntington this weekend
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
Chilifest Returns To Huntington
Annual ChiliFest benefits Ronald McDonald House of Huntington
Fire Safety with your kids with Cabell County Schools
Talking to kids about fire safety with Cabell County Schools