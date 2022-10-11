Halloween hearing safety with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

By Summer Jewell
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Halloween is almost here and damaging your hearing can be scarier than any ghost or goblin.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears stopped by First Look at Four to talk Halloween hearing safety.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Latest News

Queen of Clean | Cleaning your garbage disposal
Queen of Clean | Cleaning your garbage disposal
Onebox with WVDII
ONEbox with WVDII
dispatchers say it happened along Florida St. and Washington St. West.
Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital
Harlem Globetrotters talk about new show
Harlem Globetrotters talk about new show