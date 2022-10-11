‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94

"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Family members, friends, and fans are remembering veteran actress Eileen Ryan.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, just a week ahead of her 95th birthday.

Her passing was announced by the publicist of her son, actor Sean Penn.

Ryan’s career spanned decades, including roles in the movies “Magnolia” and “I Am Sam.” She also had many television appearances, starring in the series “The Twilight Zone” in the 1960s.

She continued her television work for more than 35 years, and also had roles in “ER”, “Ally McBeal” and “NYPD Blue.”

Ryan’s family also includes late actor Chris Penn and singer Michael Penn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Neighbors along Dunham Ridge Road in Medina say the rocky, narrow road and lack of light can...
One man dead after ATV accident in Jackson County
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Man dies after falling from tree stand
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania
Police said the fire is being investigated as arson.
Police investigate fire as arson after man allegedly sets living room on fire
According to the study, the North Charleston area has one of the highest cancer risks from...
EPA: EtO emissions put North Charleston area at ‘level of concern’ cancer risk