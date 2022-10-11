Man dies in crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:30 Monday evening on Rt. 554 in Bidwell.

44 year-old Harry Lloyd of Bidwell died in the crash. A passenger in the car was not injured.

Troopers say Lloyd was driving southwest on Rt. 554 when the car went off the road and hit an embankment and flipped.

The crash is under investigation.

