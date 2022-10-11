Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg.

Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.

There are no details on where the shooting happened.

The Glasgow Police Department is handling the investigation.

The circumstances around the shooting are not known at this time, or the condition of the man.

