Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital

Kanawha County man shot in the leg
Kanawha County man shot in the leg(WSAZ)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg.

Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.

There are no details on where the shooting happened.

The Glasgow Police Department is handling the investigation.

The circumstances around the shooting are not known at this time, or the condition of the man.

Keeping checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home

Latest News

A man died in a crash late Monday evening in Gallia County, Ohio
Man dies in crash
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Monday Night Forecast - Oct 10
Andy's Monday Night Forecast - Oct 10