Murder trial underway in Huntington

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County.

Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017.

The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp in Guyandotte.

A relative told police he found body parts inside buckets.

According to the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury has been seated in the trial.

