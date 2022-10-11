Police investigate fire as arson after man allegedly sets living room on fire

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lisa Johnson said she barely got out alive when the home she lived in was set on fire Sunday morning.

“When he kicked in the door we was right here on the mattress,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she and two others were inside around 8 a.m. when police said the suspect lit the living room on fire.

“And he started pouring gas everywhere. All over the bed, all over the the back room where we were sleeping, and lit a straw and poof, it went up in flames,” said Johnson.

The three were able to get out before flames surrounded the home on at the 1100 block of Madison St.

“He poured it all over our bed, all over me. I got up on the mattress in time to get out,” said Johnson.

Lisa said they were able to get out from a front window and she ran next door to call for help.

“Really, really high flames,” said Johnson. “We lost our home. There is nothing left in there, nothing.”

The fire also damaged multiple other homes nearby.

Charleston Police said there is a suspect and police will release his name.

Charleston Fire Dept. said the home will be torn down in the next few days.

The Red Cross has been called for Johnson and the other man that lived inside the home.

