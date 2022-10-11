Portsmouth City Council hears concerns about park funding

Portsmouth City Council hears concerns about park funding
By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a City Council meeting on Monday, several Portsmouth residents expressed concerns about what park is being prioritized to receive grant funding. In recent years, the city of Portsmouth has utilized the Land Water Conservation Fund to secure money to create and renovate city parks. The grant funding must come with a 50/50 match from the city, which has to be approved by City Council.

“Two years ago, I helped advocate for that funding for McKinley Pool. At that time, we leapfrogged Sciotoville that was also in the discussion at that time. The plan at that point was that, if we didn’t do Sciotoville two years ago, then we would do it this year,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

City Council is prepared to support Cyndee Secrest Park for this year’s round of Land Water Conservation funding. However, some Portsmouth residents feel as though Bannon Park on the city’s north end is being overlooked.

“There is not very much out there for the kids to play on. That same stuff has been out there for over 40 years, 50 at the most,” said Portsmouth resident Yvette Jordan.

Jordan would love to see money funneled into Bannon Park, where a local organization already has plans to renovate it.

“I just feel like the city doesn’t want to do it because it’s in the north end and that shouldn’t matter. It is not about politics, it is not about color, it is about Portsmouth coming together and doing something,” Jordan said.

Mayor Dunne said he understands the importance of maintaining city parks. He says that City Council will focus on one ward at a time.

“It’s great that we have community involvement. But again, if there is only one ward getting funded every cycle, other wards have to understand that it is a rotating cycle,” Dunne said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer

Latest News

Chilifest Returns To Huntington
Annual Chilifest benefits Ronald McDonald House of Huntington
Fire Safety with your kids with Cabell County Schools
Talking to kids about fire safety with Cabell County Schools
Governor Justice proposes vehicle tax refund
Governor Justice proposes vehicle tax refund
Tracking Wednesday night showers
First Warning Forecast
Woman charged with child abuse after nephew beaten with belt
Woman charged with child abuse after nephew beaten with belt