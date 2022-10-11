Portsmouth City Council hears concerns about park funding

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a City Council meeting on Monday, several Portsmouth residents expressed concerns about what park is being prioritized to receive grant funding. In recent years, the city of Portsmouth has utilized the Land Water Conservation Fund to secure money to create and renovate city parks. The grant funding must come with a 50/50 match from the city, which has to be approved by City Council.

“Two years ago, I helped advocate for that funding for McKinley Pool. At that time, we leapfrogged Sciotoville that was also in the discussion at that time. The plan at that point was that, if we didn’t do Sciotoville two years ago, then we would do it this year,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

City Council is prepared to support Cyndee Secrest Park for this year’s round of Land Water Conservation funding. However, some Portsmouth residents feel as though Bannon Park on the city’s north end is being overlooked.

“There is not very much out there for the kids to play on. That same stuff has been out there for over 40 years, 50 at the most,” said Portsmouth resident Yvette Jordan.

Jordan would love to see money funneled into Bannon Park, where a local organization already has plans to renovate it.

“I just feel like the city doesn’t want to do it because it’s in the north end and that shouldn’t matter. It is not about politics, it is not about color, it is about Portsmouth coming together and doing something,” Jordan said.

Mayor Dunne said he understands the importance of maintaining city parks. He says that City Council will focus on one ward at a time.

“It’s great that we have community involvement. But again, if there is only one ward getting funded every cycle, other wards have to understand that it is a rotating cycle,” Dunne said.

