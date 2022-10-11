Queen of Clean | Cleaning your garbage disposal

Queen of Clean | Cleaning your garbage disposal
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

GARBAGE DISPOSAL: Cleaning and Deodorizing

About this Tip:

One step cleaning and deodorizing tip for the garbage disposal in your kitchen.

How to:

1. Keep the garbage disposal clean, free-flowing and smell-free by filling the sink with 3 inches of warm water.

2. Add a good handful or about 1 cup of baking soda.

3. Turn the disposal on and immediately pull the drain plug out. DO NOT pull the sink plug out before you turn on the disposal.

4. The vacuum created will clean out the holes in the garbage disposal and freshen the smell. Rinse with a forceful stream of cool water to rinse any leftover baking soda down the drain.

5. You can do this whenever you notice odor or weekly.

Notes:

This is safe and natural and will not damage pipes or disposal. The suction created by turning the disposal on first and then pulling the plug out of the sink will create enough suction to pull debris through and down the drain.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Latest News

Onebox with WVDII
ONEbox with WVDII
dispatchers say it happened along Florida St. and Washington St. West.
Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital
Harlem Globetrotters talk about new show
Harlem Globetrotters talk about new show
Ashland Walk to End Alzheimer's
Ashland Walk to End Alzheimer’s