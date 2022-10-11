Sheriff: Woman charged with child abuse after beating nephew with belt

A woman is accused of beating a young child.
A woman is accused of beating a young child.(SouthCentral Regional Jail)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman is in jail after deputies say she beat her nephew with a belt.

According to the criminal complaint, 61-year-old Donnetta Dailey is charged with child abuse resulting in injury.

Deputies say they were notified by staff at Dunbar Primary Center on Monday, that a student came to school covered in bruises and cuts on his head, face and back.

The child told deputies Dailey was mad at him after he dropped a drink on the floor and then said Dailey hit him in the face and head with a belt.

Deputies asked the boy if it hurt, he responded, “It burns if you touch it”.

Deputies say they saw bruising and swelling on the child’s face and head consistent with a belt.

They said the child had a large cut on the right side of his face which appears to have been caused by the metal buckle of the belt.

Dailey is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home

Latest News

A man died in a crash late Monday evening in Gallia County, Ohio
Man dies in crash
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Kanawha County man shot in the leg
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast