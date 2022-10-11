Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - Two people were hurt when a dynamite truck exploded in Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers say the blast happened on Monday. Officials say there are no details about what led up to the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion and say federal, state and local authorities have been notified.

The two victims are expected to survive.

“So far is some property damage, and we do have a few people that are were injured, but it’s non life threatening. It’s not critical,” said Michael, regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Neighbors along Dunham Ridge Road in Medina say the rocky, narrow road and lack of light can...
One man dead after ATV accident in Jackson County
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Man dies after falling from tree stand
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
Police said the fire is being investigated as arson.
Police investigate fire as arson after man allegedly sets living room on fire
According to the study, the North Charleston area has one of the highest cancer risks from...
EPA: EtO emissions put North Charleston area at ‘level of concern’ cancer risk