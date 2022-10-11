YMCA starts free market for children and families

YMCA starts free market for children and families with unmet needs
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It seems like prices for everything from gas to groceries and electric bills are rising, but the YMCA tries to lighten the financial load by serving hundreds of children hot meals and snacks each day.

When Lacie Stover, director of Youth Development at the YMCA of Kanawha Valley, noticed a child was hungry she realized some had unmet needs.

“Let me know that when they went home they were hungry and worried about their sibling that was a toddler being hungry, and this child was really concerned about having baby food at home,” Stover said.

Stover and Sarah Bolyard, CEO and president of the YMCA of Kanawha Valley, came up with an idea to create a donation and volunteer-based market so kids go home on the weekends with food to eat.

‘We are really trying to focus on basic needs, so shampoo, conditioner, diapers, baby food basically a lot of portable snacks that a kids can open on the weekends,” Bolyard said.

The market is completely free and anonymous for children and parents. It will open beginning from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays in November.

“I think that a lot of families are being pressed right now with prices of anything. That is just the way the world is working right now, but our focus is going to be on those kids,” Bolyard said.

Stover said the YMCA is in need of volunteers to work the the two hours each Thursday at the market. The YMCA of Kanawha Valley will take donations at the front lobby for the market during operating hours.

Anyone needing to go to the market is able to go through the back door, and children using the market at the YMCA will take the items home in their backpack.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

