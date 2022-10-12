Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing.

The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.

The state Court of Special Appeals issued Wednesday’s order — a day after prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 killing of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee.

Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ruled last month that the state had violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. Lee’s family asked the Court of Special Appeals to halt the case and suspend the deadline set by Phinn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a crash late Monday evening in Gallia County, Ohio
Man dies in crash
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Kanawha County man shot in the leg
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
One dead following crash in Putnam County

Latest News

Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from...
Brandy following doctors’ orders after medical scare; thanks fans for support
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Breast cancer recovery with Saint Mary’s Breast Center
WSAZ Investigates | Flooded and Frustrated
WSAZ Investigates | Flooded and Frustrated
FILE - A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration’s plan to...
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness