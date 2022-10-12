City Council creates governing board to oversee broadband project

By Cody Wilson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council on Tuesday night voted to create a governing board to oversee the new broadband Smart City project.

The project plans to place 183 miles of fiber-optic cable along utility poles, as well as in portions of the city underground, to create what project manager Cory Dennison calls a high-speed backbone to make Huntington a smart city.

Dennison says that multiple internet providers would be able to lease the network and create an open market competitive environment, in turn lowering prices for the consumer.

The board will consist of three members and will be overseen by the mayor. The ordinance passed unanimously with two members absent.

