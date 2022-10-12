Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol.

One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road.

Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down for a while.

Further information has not been released.

