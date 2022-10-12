Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol.

One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road.

Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down for a while.

Further information has not been released.

