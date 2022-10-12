Early voting begins in Ohio

OHIO (WSAZ) - Early voting has begun in Ohio, and several issues on the ballot could have a big impact on the state.

“We’ve got races here in Ohio for governor, for U.S. Senate, state representative, state Senate and the Supreme Court,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, encouraging Ohioans to make their voice heard with the convenience of the early voting time in all 88 counties.

“Ohio has undeniably made it very easy to vote,” LaRose said. “Listen, if you’re not voting in the Buckeye State, you’ve just decided it isn’t important to you.”

Voting integrity has been a hot button topic within elections the past few years.

National attention has made some voters worried about fraud.

“Here in Ohio, what I’ve done is created the Public Integrity Division that’s going to give us a new capacity to investigate those rare instances of election fraud,” LaRose said.

This makes it so the responsibility of investigating potential fraud doesn’t fall on a poll worker, who may not have enough experience to fairly investigate.

“Having professional investigators, people with a law enforcement background, so when they get a report they can actually gather the evidence, and build a packet of information,” LaRose said. “So when it goes to the county prosecutor, if someone did the wrong thing, we can secure a conviction.”

LaRose hopes this will encourage the highest number of voter participation possible.

“This is how democracy works best, is when the diverse voices of Ohioans can be heard,” he said. “That’s what we want to know, but we also want to know it’s an honest contest without cheating.”

LaRose says absentee ballots for those who have requested them should be hitting mailboxes Wednesday.

You can find your early voting location or register to be a poll worker here.

Early voting in Kentucky and West Virginia starts on Oct. 26.

