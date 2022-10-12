Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report.

WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died.

Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8 at the age of 97. Her family said she died in her sleep.

We are told she died at her son Phil’s home in Chelsea, Alabama.

Her visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at Whitesburg First Baptist Church from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service to follow.

Letcher Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
A man died in a crash late Monday evening in Gallia County, Ohio
Man dies in crash
Kanawha County man shot in the leg
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Woman charged with child abuse after nephew beaten with belt
Sheriff: Woman charged with child abuse after beating nephew with belt

Latest News

The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.
Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound
Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Man accused of killing, dismembering woman on trial
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast