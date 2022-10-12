Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-77 near Silverton has been shut down by emergency crews after a fiery crash.

The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.

I-77 will be shut down for the foreseeable future, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to take alternative routes.

