Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound

The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.
The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-77 near Silverton has been shut down by emergency crews after a fiery crash.

The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.

I-77 will be shut down for the foreseeable future, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to take alternative routes.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
A man died in a crash late Monday evening in Gallia County, Ohio
Man dies in crash
Kanawha County man shot in the leg
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Woman charged with child abuse after nephew beaten with belt
Sheriff: Woman charged with child abuse after beating nephew with belt

Latest News

Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Man accused of killing, dismembering woman on trial
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast