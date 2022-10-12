Fire damages home in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say.

The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street.

Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home.

According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a woman and her pet dog were able to make it out safely.

Fuller said the home sustained heavy fire damage toward the rear and smoke damage throughout.

The cause is unknown now.

Michigan Street and part of Auburn Road were closed as crews fought the fire.

