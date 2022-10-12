Fire damages home in Huntington

Crews fought a house fire Tuesday night in the Westmoreland area of Huntington.
Crews fought a house fire Tuesday night in the Westmoreland area of Huntington.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By Raegan Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say.

The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street.

Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home.

According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a woman and her pet dog were able to make it out safely.

Fuller said the home sustained heavy fire damage toward the rear and smoke damage throughout.

The cause is unknown now.

Michigan Street and part of Auburn Road were closed as crews fought the fire.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Latest News

Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life ‘cat-astrophic’
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
City Council creates governing board to oversee broadband project
City Council creates governing board to oversee broadband project
WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - Oct 11
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Oct 11