Huntington Fire Prevention Parade

Parade returns after 3 year wait!
The Davenport Fire Museum held its Fire Muster Lights and Sirens Parade on Sunday at the...
The Davenport Fire Museum held its Fire Muster Lights and Sirens Parade on Sunday at the Village of East Davenport. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Fire prevention parade returns

After a 2 year pandemic hiatus, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade came back in a  big time way on Monday night. Tony was on hand for all the fun and shares the sights and sounds of one of Huntington’s cherished events. So sit back and enjoy the bands, the floats and the school kids as Tony showcases what’s good about life in the heart of Appalachia.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Latest News

R & D Senior Solutions
Funeral benefit plan with R&D Senior Solutions
Chilifest Returns To Huntington
ChiliFest returns to Huntington this weekend
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
Chilifest Returns To Huntington
Annual ChiliFest benefits Ronald McDonald House of Huntington