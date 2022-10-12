Journey Through Parenthood | Pregnancy and infant loss awareness

By Martina Bills
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. In this Journey Through Parenthood, Martina Bills talked to a labor and delivery nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Alexandra French, RN, LCCE, is the perinatal bereavement coordinator at the hospital. The Perinatal Center offers a Perinatal Bereavement Support Group for anyone who has experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss on the second Thursday of every month.

