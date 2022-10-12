Kentucky Supreme Court to hear arguments about controversial education bill

The state’s highest court is hearing arguments about a controversial education bill passed last...
The state’s highest court is hearing arguments about a controversial education bill passed last year by the General Assembly.(Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s highest court is set to hear arguments about a controversial education bill passed last year by the General Assembly.

House Bill 563 was narrowly passed by the General Assembly and vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear, but the legislature overrode that veto.

HB 563 would set up tax credits to fund the ability of parents to choose schools for their kids. Opponents say it uses state money to let kids attend private schools.

A Franklin Circuit Court ruled that unconstitutional and Attorney General Daniel Cameron then appealed that decision.

The Kentucky Supreme Court will now hear arguments Wednesday afternoon following the appeal of the lower court’s decision. We are told that each side will have 30 minutes to argue their case.

HB 563 sets up what’s called “education opportunity accounts,” or tax credits, to help parents pay for schools outside their districts, including private schools that require tuition.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
A man died in a crash late Monday evening in Gallia County, Ohio
Man dies in crash
Kanawha County man shot in the leg
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Woman charged with child abuse after nephew beaten with belt
Sheriff: Woman charged with child abuse after beating nephew with belt

Latest News

generic crash
Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio
The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.
Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound
Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Man accused of killing, dismembering woman on trial
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies