Major pharmacies facing ADHD drug shortages amid record-high demand, report says

Pharmacies are reportedly having trouble keeping the prescription drug Adderall in stock.
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - ADHD patients could have trouble filling their prescriptions.

Bloomberg reports pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are having difficulty keeping Adderall in stock at locations across the country.

Adderall is a drug commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

According to Bloomberg, Walgreens says supply chain challenges are affecting its supply of Adderall.

Pharmacies have also reportedly seen a record-high demand amid the pandemic as diagnoses of mental health disorders have increased.

Bloomberg stated several drug manufacturers have had both generic and brand pills on backorder over the past month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

