Man accused of killing, dismembering woman on trial

Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.
Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The trial against a man charged with killing a woman and dismembering her body continued Wednesday with a member of the Huntington Police Forensics Unit taking the stand.

Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017.

The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp in Guyandotte.

A relative told police he found body parts inside buckets.

Officials tell WSAZ.com Jeffers’ trial could last the remainder of the week.

Prosecutors called three witnesses to the stand Tuesday.

Jeffers is expected to take the stand Friday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
A man died in a crash late Monday evening in Gallia County, Ohio
Man dies in crash
Kanawha County man shot in the leg
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Woman charged with child abuse after nephew beaten with belt
Sheriff: Woman charged with child abuse after beating nephew with belt

Latest News

The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.
Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast