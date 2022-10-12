Man arrested on felony drug warrants

Haskell Orsbon, 45, was arrested on multiple felony drug warrants.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man with multiple felony drug warrants was arrested after an investigation in the Crum area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday.

Haskell “Shawn” Orsbon, 45, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.

Thompson said Haskell is charged with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession with intent to deliver (cocaine), conspiracy to distribute (methamphetamine), conspiracy to distribute (cocaine), and pseudoephedrine altered.

Investigators say when Haskell was arrested, a handgun was found inside his vehicle. According to the sheriff, Haskell is prohibited from possessing firearms and will be charged in Mingo County.

He is being held in the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $50,000 cash.

