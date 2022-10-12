One dead following crash in Putnam County

(WCJB)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Putnam County, according to dispatchers.

The accident happened just after Noon at Charleston Road and McLane Pike in Red House.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton tells WSAZ.com one other person was transported to the hospital. He says the person’s condition is listed as serious.

The roadway is shut down.

No other information has been released.

