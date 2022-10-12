Overnight rains give way to a nicer Thursday afternoon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -When Wednesday’s highs came in under 80 (Huntington 79, Charleston 78) we missed a golden chance to make the octogenarian club. That may mean we will not hit 80 again until next spring right? Well a look at the calendar (mid October) and the notion that we have hit 80 in late February and early March quite often in recent years tells me just the opposite. In fact as dry as fall has been and even with tonight’s rains I suspect we have a shot at 80 again before the cold winds of November settle in for good.

Speaking of tonight’s rains that have largely dodged the Joan for Marshall Sunbelt conference game with the Rajin Cajuns of Louisiana. Later tonight especially midnight and overnight we are likely to see gusty rains with rumbles of thunder and flickers of lightning. Rainfalls should come in the half to three-quarters of an inch range. In tandem with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour plenty of leaves will be knocked down for the kids to rake after school Thursday.

Thursday will dawn overcast with leftover rains ending from west to east in the morning as sunshine returns for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s all day long.

Friday and Saturday look dry with ample sunshine before Saturday night into Sunday a weak shower pattern attempts to form. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday then 70s by Saturday in time for the Black Walnut Festival Parade in Spencer, Chilifest in Huntington and the Bob Evans Farm Fest in Rio Grande. Bridge Day also looks nice as leaves are not at peak but looking so nice down the Midland Trail through Fayette County.

