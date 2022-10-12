Portsmouth Senior Lofts now open, offer affordable housing

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - With a ribbon-cutting ceremony comprised of several local officials, the Portsmouth Senior Lofts are now officially open. The facility offers affordable housing for senior citizens age 55 and older.

“A lot of people will see these units and say it’s the nicest place they’ve ever lived,” said Wes Young of the St. Mary Development Corporation.

The Portsmouth Senior Lofts has 53 units with both one and two-bedroom spaces. Those who wish to live at the facility will have to meet specific income requirements in order to be eligible.

“We’ll be able to meet their needs. Housing is a building block, a basic human need and we come around that need with services to help them stay independent and stay in their units,” Young said.

It was a project that begin more than two years ago when St. Mary Development Corporation teamed up with several state and local groups, including Community Action Organization of Scioto County.

“This can be a catalyst. This is a beautiful facility. I believe the city and the Community Action agency here in Scioto County can be in a situation where we can continue to provide opportunities like this, not only in this neighborhood, but in the city and Scioto County,” said CAO of Scioto County’s Steve Sturgill.

Twelve units inside Portsmouth Senior Lofts are already occupied. Young would like to see each unit occupied as soon as possible.

