Sen. Capito warns about dangers of rainbow fentanyl heading into Halloween

Sen. Capito warns about dangers of rainbow fentanyl heading into Halloween
Sen. Capito warns about dangers of rainbow fentanyl heading into Halloween(U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is warning parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl heading into the Halloween trick-or-treat season.

Capito and 12 fellow Republican senators released a Public Service Announcement (PSA) about the dangers of the pills that look like candy and powder that resembles sidewalk chalk.

She said “the fentanyl crisis is wreaking havoc in West Virginia and communities throughout the nation and poisoning and killing Americans at record rates.”

Tap or click here to see the full PSA from Capito.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a crash late Monday evening in Gallia County, Ohio
Man dies in crash
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Kanawha County man shot in the leg
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
One dead following crash in Putnam County

Latest News

If passed, judges will be able to consider public safety when setting someone's bail amount --...
Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio
"Gone Where the Goblins Go" with Foundry Theatre
“Gone Where the Goblins Go” with Foundry Theatre
Golf Tip of the Week with Diamond Links Golf Course
Golf Tip of the Week with Diamond Links Golf Course
West Virginia State Treasurer called an Emergency Meeting of the Hope Scholarship Board to add...
West Virginia's Hope Scholarship Program Amended