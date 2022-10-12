Singer, songwriter Kate Boytek to perform at MU Tailgate

Singer, songwriter Kate Boytek to perform at MU Tailgate
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

One of West Virginia and Nashville’s fastest-rising stars, singer-songwriter Kate Boytek, will be headlining the “Marshall University Thunder Street Tailgate Party presented by Michelob Ultra” before their game with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Wednesday, October 12, in Huntington.

She will perform at Thunder Street with her ‘10 House Band’ made up of local firefighters and EMS personnel.

Kate’s new single “Hell Or High Water” will debuted on the ‘Big John Morning Show’ on 93.7 The Dawg, Wednesday morning. The “worldwide radio debut” of Kate’s single ‘Hell or High Water’ is co-written and produced with Nashville hitmaker Britton Cameron (Lonestar, Don Williams, John Pardi, Sister Hazel).

The song’s digital single will be released on October 24 and is available for pre-sale now at www.kateboytekofficial.com.

You can follow along with Kate on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

