Warm up Wednesday to end with rain

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a month/season that has witnessed only sporadic surges in rain. News of our next rain on Wednesday night is welcomed news for those who have aerated their lawns and spiked local golf courses. After all this is the dry season and barring a remnant rain from a tropical system it’s the time of year when dryness can morph into drought.

Wednesday will dawn with a red sky sunrise as high clouds dull but block out the sun. Lows only near 50 will be in contrast to recent 30s and 40s. Skies will trend partly cloudy and hazy by day with a thicker cloud cover by day’s end. Highs in the 70s will feel very nice.

Now timing showers and thunderstorms will be a tricky affair on Wednesday afternoon-evening as a front sends some lead downpours our way. Given Marshall kicks its Sunbelt Conference game with Louisiana (Rajun-Cajuns) at 7:30, let’s just say the obvious...namely, Herd fans will need to keep up with the WSAZ AP as we track and time Wednesday night rain.

Those rains will spill into Thursday before skies break up and the air dries out in time for the ‘Eers game in Morgantown with Baylor and the concerts in Spencer (Black Walnut Festival) on Thursday night.

Looking ahead to Friday night football the air will dry out for partial sun by day then cool down as local teams vie for the coveted title WSAZ school of the week. Figure temperatures in the 50s during the games.

The weekend will be decent with partial sun for Chilifest on Saturday before some showers threaten at night into Sunday morning.

