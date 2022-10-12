Warm up Wednesday to end with rain

Tracking next rainfall
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a month/season that has witnessed only sporadic surges in rain. News of our next rain on Wednesday night is welcomed news for those who have aerated their lawns and spiked local golf courses. After all this is the dry season and barring a remnant rain from a tropical system it’s the time of year when dryness can morph into drought.

Wednesday will dawn with a red sky sunrise as high clouds dull but block out the sun. Lows only near 50 will be in contrast to recent 30s and 40s. Skies will trend partly cloudy and hazy by day with a thicker cloud cover by day’s end. Highs in the 70s will feel very nice.

Now timing showers and thunderstorms will be a tricky affair on Wednesday afternoon-evening as a front sends some lead downpours our way. Given Marshall kicks its Sunbelt Conference game with Louisiana (Rajun-Cajuns) at 7:30, let’s just say the obvious...namely, Herd fans will need to keep up with the WSAZ AP as we track and time Wednesday night rain.

Those rains will spill into Thursday before skies break up and the air dries out in time for the ‘Eers game in Morgantown with Baylor and the concerts in Spencer (Black Walnut Festival) on Thursday night.

Looking ahead to Friday night football the air will dry out for partial sun by day then cool down as local teams vie for the coveted title WSAZ school of the week. Figure temperatures in the 50s during the games.

The weekend will be decent with partial sun for Chilifest on Saturday before some showers threaten at night into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl was injured during the shooting.
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday
Fire reported at apartment building
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
The fire was reported along Smith Road.
Flames tear through trailer
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Latest News

Tony's Fall Foliage Update
Tony's Fall Foliage Update
fwf
First Warning Forecast | A Few Warm Afternoons Ahead
fwf
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast