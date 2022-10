HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

GRASP (grief recovery after a substance passing) is holding a memorial event for people who have lost a loved one to substance abuse.

It will take place on Monday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 5th Ave Baptist Church in Huntington.

