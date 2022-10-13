Huntington Mayor appoints new director of Public Works

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The City of Huntington has a new director of Public Works.

Mayor Steve Williams announced Thursday, Oct. 13, he has appointed Mark Bates to the position.

Bates, a former three-term City Council member, has served as the City’s Director of Council and Constituent Engagement since January 2021.

“In my time of serving with Mark Bates as a fellow council member and as mayor, it has become clear to me that he is an effective public servant,” Williams said. “He has gained a wealth of knowledge of city operations and particularly the Department of Public Works. As Director of Council and Constituent Engagement, the vast majority of requests he worked on were Public Works-oriented.

“Mark also has the business acumen, temperament and awareness of the infrastructure challenges facing our citizens on a day-to-day basis to set the foundation for growth in our city for the next 50 years. I trust that he will lead the men and women of Public Works effectively as they strive to provide world-class service to our citizens.”

Bates was elected to three consecutive four-year terms as the District 6 representative on Huntington City Council. He was first elected in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016. He served as chairman of City Council for nine of his 12 years on the governing body.

As the Director of Council and Constituent Engagement, Bates served as the primary staff contact for citizens with complaints, inquiries, and requests for service. He also worked with City Council members to identify and address the needs of the city and served as a liaison between members of Williams’ administration and City Council members in resolving constituent complaints.

“I am thankful to Mayor Williams for offering me this new and exciting challenge to lead the Department of Public Works,” Bates said. “In my previous position, I gained insight into the operations of Public Works and how committed the men and women of this department are to public service. I look forward to establishing and maintaining effective, working relationships with them as we move the city forward.”

Williams also announced Thursday that Scott Poston, who was serving as interim Public Works Director, has been promoted to Assistant Public Works Director. Poston has been employed in the Public Works Department for 14 years and was General Superintendent prior to being named as the interim director.

