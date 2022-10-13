I-64 crash slowing eastbound traffic; injuries reported

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort.

The fast and middle lanes are closed, dispatchers say.

The extent of injuries involved is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is among the agencies at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a crash late Monday evening in Gallia County, Ohio
Man dies in crash
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Kanawha County man shot in the leg
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
One dead following crash in Putnam County
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Latest News

Man on college football mission takes in Thundering Herd game
Man on college football mission takes in Thundering Herd game
Man on college football mission takes in Thundering Herd game
Man on college football mission takes in Thundering Herd game
Sen. Capito warns about dangers of rainbow fentanyl heading into Halloween
Sen. Capito warns about dangers of rainbow fentanyl heading into Halloween
If passed, judges will be able to consider public safety when setting someone's bail amount --...
Issue 1 on ballot in Ohio