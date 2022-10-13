I-64 crash slowing eastbound traffic; injuries reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort.

The fast and middle lanes are closed, dispatchers say.

The extent of injuries involved is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is among the agencies at the scene.

