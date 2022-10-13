Louisiana runs past Marshall in home Sun Belt Opener

(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Ben Wooldridge threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, and Louisiana scored 20 unanswered second-half points in beating Marshall 23-13, spoiling the Herd’s inaugural Sun Belt home contest. Michael Jefferson broke a pair of tackles over the middle and raced for a 32-yard touchdown to give ULL a 23-7 lead. Marshall answered with a nine play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Khalan Laborn, to get within 23-13 but the UL defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt to keep a two possession lead. UL safety Courtline Flowers sealed it by recovering a fumble with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter. It was the Ragin’ Cajuns 16th takeaway of the season.

