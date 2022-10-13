Louisiana runs past Marshall in home Sun Belt Opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Ben Wooldridge threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, and Louisiana scored 20 unanswered second-half points in beating Marshall 23-13, spoiling the Herd’s inaugural Sun Belt home contest. Michael Jefferson broke a pair of tackles over the middle and raced for a 32-yard touchdown to give ULL a 23-7 lead. Marshall answered with a nine play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Khalan Laborn, to get within 23-13 but the UL defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt to keep a two possession lead. UL safety Courtline Flowers sealed it by recovering a fumble with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter. It was the Ragin’ Cajuns 16th takeaway of the season.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.