Man charged with allegedly firing shot out of car window

Sigman is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
Sigman is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.(wsaz)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in Quincy Thursday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Travis Sigman was arrested on Greenbrier Street in Charleston and charged with wanton endangerment.

He is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following crash in Putnam County
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life ‘cat-astrophic’
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
The accident involving a U-Haul vehicle happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 144.
Fiery crash involving U-Haul closes I-77 northbound
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students

Latest News

Celebrate the importance of eating better and together
Latest hiring trends and priorities for job seekers
International Day for Failure
International Day for Failure
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
GRASP Remembrance Event in Huntington
GRASP Remembrance Event in Huntington