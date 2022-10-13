Man charged with allegedly firing shot out of car window

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly firing a gun out of a car window in Quincy Thursday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Travis Sigman was arrested on Greenbrier Street in Charleston and charged with wanton endangerment.

He is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.