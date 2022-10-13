Man on college football mission takes in Thundering Herd game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A college football superfan on a mission to set a record made a stop Wednesday night at the Joan in Huntington.

Ben Chase, an attorney who lives in Tuscon, Arizona, is on an extended road trip with the goal of attending more college football games in a single season than anyone ever.

He’s currently driven his van more than 18,000 miles and will be getting his fifth oil change of the trip Thursday morning.

Chase says Marshall head coach Charles Huff sent him a message on Twitter on his way to Huntington.

“He followed me and messaged me and said get to H-Town, and we’ll take care of you,” Chase said. “I don’t drink coffee, but I have energy drinks and caffeinated gum, but that juiced me up for the rest of the trip.”

Chase’s research showed the current record is 50 games held by two brothers in 2016.

Chase, who’s between jobs, says he’s got a shot at reaching 70.

“I believe there’s nothing that brings people together like college football,” the University of Florida graduate said.

The Thundering Herd’s blackout game against Louisiana was the 24th game on the list.

“The people here have been so nice to me,” he said. “Someone walked by and said I’m glad you got here safely. The hospitality here has been unmatched.”

Next Chase will be heading north to Morgantown to watch WVU host the Baylor Bears Thursday night.

