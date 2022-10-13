New turf set for Appalachian Power Park and 9 city fields

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Running the bases will look a little different at Appalachian Power Park next baseball season.

The grassy field where the Dirty Birds play has been ripped up and a turf field will replace it. That field is just one of 10 other city fields getting a makeover.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said the fields create opportunity for kids in the city.

“One, create a great local environment and great facilities for our kids to play, and that’s number one, but also significantly to bring in travel sports to bring in travel softball and baseball and soccer,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said travel sports tourism is a multi-billion dollar industry and each time a tournament is hosted families spend money locally.

The Watt Powell Annex Field where the University of Charleston plays will be the first to finish construction by Thursday.

Goodwin said the turf levels the playing field with out-of-state teams.

“These traveling teams what they tell us are you know Amy our kids are competing against girls in softball tournaments you these girls have turf in their cities they compete on this type of level this type of surface all the time,” Goodwin said.

The fields getting a new turf by the end of this year include Bigley Field Upper, Bigley Field Lower, Cato Park Lower Soccer Field, Cato Park Upper Soccer Field, Kanawha City Little League Field, Watt Powell Annex Field, Martin Luther King, Jr Center Complex, North Charleston Little League Field, Power Park Field, Suppa Little League and Softball Field.

Funding for the turfs add up to more than $8 million. That funding was approved in July 2021 from the American Rescue Plan money the city of Charleston received.

