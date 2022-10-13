Team of the Week | Scott Skyhawks

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The football team sitting atop the West Virginia Class AA rankings resides in the county seat of Boone County.

The Scott Skyhawks are 7-0 after their win at home Friday night over rival Logan. Scott led 28-6 after two quarters and held off a Wildcats comeback effort in the second half, earning a 28-20 win.

“We’re good for bending but not breaking,” quarterback Matthew Frye said. “It was a crazy atmosphere, very fun and entertaining game for sure.”

Second year head coach Jeremy Dolin said, “It was a little disappointing after making the playoffs (last season), which we were proud of, but losing in the first round, the boys knew they needed to get in the weight room, get bigger and stronger.”

“It was really just a shift in culture from Dolin, all the new coaches coming in,” wide receiver and safety Jayden Sharps said. “People really wanted to play football. That’s because of the community. You see all the new jerseys and the new locker room, and that really got all the athletes in the school excited about football.”

“We worked all offseason,” Frye said. “We can see it’s definitely paying off now.”

Along with winning the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy, the team is hoping to win its first state championship trophy in school history.

