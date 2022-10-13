Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two have been arrested and charged after a drug trafficking investigation led to the search of a home in New Marshfield Wednesday, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 4000 block of Center Street after receiving complaints about alleged drug trafficking operating out of the home.

They say upon searching the home, deputies located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and further evidence of drug use and trafficking, as well as a firearm and electronic devices.

David Scott Coen, 51, was charged with possession of drugs and having weapons under disability.

Christina Oliver, 45, was charged with possession of drugs, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

Deputies say the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority assisted in the search.

They say evidence will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations laboratory for testing.

