WVU picked 9th in Big 12 hoops rankings

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Baylor Bears were picked by the Big 12 coaches to win the league title in basketball this season and they don’t think too highly of West Virginia. The Mountaineers were selected 9th out of 10 teams and getting just 20 points from them. Baylor, Kansas and Texas all received a first place vote on Thursday as they were selected as the top three teams. They are followed by TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa State, WVU and Kansas State.

The Mountaineers have a Gold-Blue debut Friday night in Morgantown, host a charity game with Bowling Green on start their regular season on October 28th and the regular season starts November 7th when they host Mount St. Mary’s.

