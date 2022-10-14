Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic Violence Awareness Month
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and did you know that only 15% of domestic violence shelters in the United States allow pets, and almost half of abuse survivors (about 48%) will delay leaving their abuser if they can’t take their pet with them into a shelter.

Emmy award-winning talk show host Tamron Hall joined Susan on Studio 3 to shine a light on this area of abuse and what is being done to keep pets and people together.

