October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and did you know that only 15% of domestic violence shelters in the United States allow pets, and almost half of abuse survivors (about 48%) will delay leaving their abuser if they can’t take their pet with them into a shelter.

Emmy award-winning talk show host Tamron Hall joined Susan on Studio 3 to shine a light on this area of abuse and what is being done to keep pets and people together.

